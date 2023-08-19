Beanie Babies creates new Aloha bear in support of Hawaii wildfire victims

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The creator of Beanie Babies has created a new bear amid the ongoing devastation caused by thewildfires in Hawaii.

Ty Warner, the creator and founder of Beanie Babies, announced on 17 August in a press release the introduction of what Warner’s Ty Inc is calling the Aloha bear. All of the profits from the limited time sale will be donated to the American Red Cross and their efforts to help victims of the wildfires.

The stuffed animal itself is a burnt orange bear with a rainbow ribbon tied around its neck into a bow with an inscription on the right side of its chest that reads “Maui Strong.”

“Loss can strike at any time. The speed and savagery of the Maui wildfires are an especially horrific, heartbreaking reminder of that,” Warner said in the press release. “While I can’t undo what has happened, I can try to help those who are suffering in the aftermath.”

“Right now, thousands of Hawaiians lack food, clothing, shelter and other necessities as they attempt to cope with last week’s fires,” he added. “My hope in partnering with the American Red Cross is that I can help ease their burden.”

Warner wants the bear to be viewed as not only an adorable little bear but also as an “offering a symbol of love and hope to Hawaiians”.

Similar to other Beanie Babies from the 90s, the Aloha bear has a birthday, which is 8 August. It also comes with a poem that reads, “Helping each other all day long / We forever will stay Maui strong.”

The release of the new bear comes after the toy celebrated its 30th anniversary. Both Warner and Ty Inc are the subject of The Beanie Bubble, a fictionalised re-telling of Warner’s story of becoming a billionaire with the creation of the stuffed animals in 1993 and how they took the world by storm. Warner’s company will continue to give away free Beanie Babies at Beanie Bubble showings in theaters across the United States and in the United Kingdom in honour of Beanie Babies’ anniversary, according to the press release. The film features Zach Galifianakis starring as Warner.

“The movie isn’t real, but the situation on Maui is,” said Tania Lundeen, Ty Inc’s senior vice president of global sales & licensing in the press release. “The Hawaii recovery efforts are a stark reminder of what is important, and that’s what Ty is focused on with Aloha.”

As of 18 August, one catastrophe firm is expecting that construction costs alone to begin repairing the damage from Hawaii’s wildfires will be 44 per cent more than typical, as more than 2,200 structures have been destroyed, CNN reported.

“Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross in the press release. “We are so grateful for partners like Ty Inc as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires.”

Ty Inc is not the only company that has participated in helping with disaster relief funds in Hawaii. Earlier this week, Hormel Foods, the creators of Spam, announced its intention to help bring food to the island.

The Independent has contacted Ty Inc for comment.