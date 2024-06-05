Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Whitney Port experienced a “full circle moment” when she attended her son’s graduation ceremony.

The 39-year-old, who starred on MTV’s The Hills and its spinoff The City, recently attended her six-year-old son Sonny’s kindergarten graduation. In a post shared to TikTok on June 4, Port shared footage from the moving up ceremony, where family members were treated to a performance from a group of students.

As it turned out, their song of choice was Natasha Bedingfield’s hit 2004 track, “Unwritten” – which famously served as The Hills theme song throughout its six-season run, from 2006 to 2010.

In the clip, the fashion designer was seen sitting in the audience with her husband, Tim Rosenman, and subtly nodding to the performance. She then joined the crowd as they clapped along to the song. “The song choice at my son’s kindergarten graduation…” she wrote over the clip.

Port added in the TikTok caption: “Full circle moment? #thehills”

Unsurprisingly, fans of The Hills took to the comments section to obsess over the unexpected song choice.

“Do all the parents know that THE Whitney Port is in the audience?” one fan asked under Port’s video. “This song is so iconic.”

“HOW is every single millennial in that audience not looking at you?” another user wondered.

Some fans believed the song choice was entirely deliberate, given that Port was in the audience.

“That music teacher is a millennial for sure. He knows,” one person wrote, while another claimed: “There’s no way that was a coincidence. That’s so cool.”

The Hills originally premiered on MTV in 2006 as a spinoff of Laguna Beach, which chronicled the life of Lauren Conrad. Port joined The Hills in season one as an intern at Teen Vogue with Conrad.

Port and Conrad originally starred in The Hills alongside Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Audrina Patridge. Conrad, now 38, left the show during season five and her former Laguna Beach co-star, Kristin Cavallari, took over as lead through its sixth and final season.

Following the season four finale of The Hills, Port moved to New York City to accept an internship position with Diane von Fürstenberg. She later became the star of The Hills spinoff The City, which aired from 2008 to 2010.

In 2019, MTV launched a reboot of The Hills, titled The Hills: New Beginnings. Port joined the reboot alongside fellow cast members Montag, Pratt, Patridge, and Brody Jenner.

Port met her husband, Tim Rosenman, while he worked on The City as a producer. They were engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in November 2015. Two years later, they welcomed their first child together – son Sonny Sanford Rosenman.