Whoopi Goldberg admits she prioritised her career over her child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whoopi Goldberg has confessed she chose her career over her child.

The 68-year-old actress opened up about the sacrifices she made for success when she was younger during a recent episode of The View. Speaking to fellow presenters Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar, Goldberg offered her opinion on whether women can simultaneously thrive in their careers and motherhood.

“My kid came before my career and I chose my career because I knew this would never happen again,” the Sister Act star admitted. “She didn’t always like it but that is the process of being a parent. They’re not supposed to like everything you do.”

The conversation was prompted after British singer Lily Allen said her children “ruined” her career on The Radio Times Podcast. “It really annoys me when people say you can have it all, because, quite frankly, you can’t,” she said.

“I never really have a strategy when it comes to career, but yes, my children ruined my career,” the 38-year-old songwriter continued. “I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it.”

However, for Goldberg, having her daughter, Alex Martin, at 18 years old only motivated her more to prioritise a prosperous career. And while she may have focused her attention on her job, Goldberg still made sure to have Martin by her side the entire time by bringing her on tour.

Hostin agreed with Allen on the point that one person can’t have it all at the same time.

“I really think that you do have to prioritise certain things. You can’t have everything all at the same time. You can have it at different times,” she noted. “My career has suffered, I think, but I don’t think my children have.”

Though the “Not Fair” singer was more than willing to admit having kids “ruined” her plans, she doesn’t believe choosing children is a bad choice. “Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative,” Allen remarked.

“My parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to repeat on mine,” she added. “I’m glad that I have done that, because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people.”

Allen shares two children – Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11 – with her former spouse, Sam Cooper. The vocalist first gained recognition in 2006 after releasing the UK No 1 single “Smile”.