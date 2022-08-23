Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter has meltdown after losing reality show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter, Amara Skye, shared a dramatic and candid farewell to her fellow contestants on Claim to Fame, after being eliminated from the reality show.

In the series, hosted by brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas, 12 relatives from famous families live under the same roof and attempt to keep their identities concealed, before one contestant wins fame and fortune at the end of the season.

On Monday’s episode, contestant Lark outed Skye as the granddaughter of The View host, which ultimately led to the 32-year-old’s exit from the show. After being named, Skye, who is no longer in the running for the $100,000 grand prize, took pride in her family and claimed that she didn’t “f*** with” any of the contestants on the show.

“I’m Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter,” she said. “I’m gonna go out cussin’ like a motherf***er and you better bleep every f***ing thing I say in this b****, ‘cause I am SkeezyDoesIt, what it do. I don’t f*** with a lot of y’all. But hey, I’m still a great player. I’m outside, bruh.”

During her final confessional interview interview, she continued to praise Goldberg and said: “My grandma’s Whoopi Goldberg — are you f***ing kidding me? Who doesn’t want the GOAT (greatest of all time) as their grandma?”

Before walking out of the set, she said “f*** y’all, but alright” to the other contestants.

She went on to disclose how she felt about her living environment and former roommates during her confession interview.

“F*** this house,” she said. “Louise is fake. LC Is fake. Logan’s fake. Lark is fake. Playing with me! Pepper, I f*** with Pepper.”

On Twitter, some fans criticised Skye’s reaction to being eliminated and claimed that she was a “sore loser”.

“Amara being cringe af I’m glad she’s gone,” one wrote.

“Amara is exiting like a disgruntled employee after they have been fired,” another wrote.

A third person said: “Amara on Claim to Fame is such a sore loser trying to act hard LMFAO.”

Some viewers also went on to defend the other players in the show, one of whom wrote: “You did not get stabbed in the back amara, they literally just played the game lol.”

However, a few people praised Skye’s exit and said that her personality was similar to that of her grandmother.

“I liked Amara’s exit. It was very Whoopi Goldberg and not in a bad way, but in a ‘Whoopi is unconventional’ just like Amara’s exit,” one wrote.

“I’m not going to lie,” another added. “I love Amara! I wish she would have stayed! That exit was funny as hell! Lol.”