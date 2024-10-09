‘Wicked’ Stanley cups are coming to Target

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Target is gearing up for its latest cinematic-inspired collaboration: limited-edition Wicked Stanley cups.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Wicked movie hitting theaters this November, the collaboration is set to enchant fans everywhere. The exclusive tumblers will be available only at Target, drawing on the iconic imagery of the Wicked musical and its beloved characters.

The cups come in two dazzling colorways, pink and green, aptly named “Glinda” after Ariana Grande’s Good Witch of the North and “Elphaba” after Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Witch of the West. The tumblers echo the vibes of the movie’s promotional campaign, which has featured Grande and Erivo sporting their respective character colors at high-profile events.

But it’s not just the colors that are turning heads — these tumblers are designed to evoke the very magic of Wicked, with each 40-ounce Stanley cup complete with glittering accents and pops of gold, adding a dash of whimsy to daily hydration. Whether you’re opting for the “outstandiful” Glinda tumbler with its warm, buttery pink hue or the “thrillifying” Elphaba version in deep, glowing green, according to the product description, each cup is meant to feel as magical as the story itself.

open image in gallery Target is releasing new Stanley Cups inspired by ‘Wicked' ( Target )

For those looking for a more petite version, Stanley is also offering a smaller 20-ounce option, priced at $35, compared to the full-sized 40-ounce tumbler, which is priced at $55. These tumblers are also designed with Stanley’s signature durability and sleek functionality, so while you might be channeling the world of Oz, your cup will remain firmly planted in reality.

Target fans and Wicked lovers alike won’t have to wait long to get their hands on these limited-edition pieces. Although the cups are officially slated to hit store shelves on Sunday, October 13, there are already comments on the Target website indicating that the cups could be available for online purchase as early as Saturday night.

With the movie set to debut in November, the collaboration between Stanley and Wicked promises to offer a little extra sparkle for fans as they eagerly await the film’s release. And for those who’ve been waiting for the Wicked movie for what feels like a lifetime, these tumblers are more than cups — they’re a keepsake to commemorate a piece of pop culture history.

So whether you’re team Glinda or team Elphaba, one thing’s for sure: these cups will be flying off the shelves faster than a broomstick in the hands of a wicked witch.