Wife discovers her husband went on a date with his ex a few days before their wedding

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A woman discovered a secret about her husband three years after their wedding, and the internet thinks it’s grounds for divorce.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the wife explained that many people have previously referred to her husband’s ex-girlfriend as “the one who got away.” She shared that her husband ended the relationship because he didn’t see a future with her, which left his close friends and family “shocked” at the time.

“Then we met and I soon understood that everyone from his side preferred her,” the woman wrote on Reddit. She explained that her husband “never gave [her] any reason to doubt him” and that “he knew exactly what he wanted,” so much so that he told her he loved her just a few months into their relationship.

She continued: “He is fully aware of what people think about him leaving his ex and he gave the impression that he thought they were silly and childish. He told his mom that I am who he chosen [sic] and if she wanted a part of it, she needed to clean up her act.”

The couple have since been married for three years and welcomed their first child together. However, things took a turn when her mother-in-law came to visit their newborn daughter. Her husband’s mother made a passing comment, saying she “wondered what would have happened if he changed his mind” about his ex-girlfriend, and questioned whether she’d be looking at the ex’s baby instead.

While the husband “told his mom to shut up” in response to the remark, he then admitted to his wife that he went on a date with his ex-girlfriend right before their wedding. “He wanted to know for sure that she wasn’t like everyone around him thought, the one who got away. He wanted to make 100 percent sure,” she wrote.

After the news came out, the woman revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her husband in a week. “It isn’t something I am doing to punish him. Or manipulate him. Or get the upper hand and control him. I just can’t look at him or talk to him,” she concluded the post, before asking whether she was in the wrong for giving her husband the “silent treatment.”

In the comments section, many people pointed out that her mother-in-law likely mentioned the date on purpose, while others noted that she wasn’t in the wrong for ignoring her husband.

“Why can’t people just be honest? If he had told you he had lunch with his ex before you got married, would you still marry him? If he explained himself would you feel like a sloppy second or that he had doubts about his love for you?” one commenter questioned. “I know what I’d do personally but everyone is different. Does the family and friends talk about their disappointment in his marriage to you all the time when you’re not around? No one wants to look the fool. I certainly don’t.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “His mother did this to you on purpose during one of your most raw and vulnerable moments. She knew what she was doing and it was instrumental. What your husband did was disgusting, how can you even know nothing happened between the two of them?”

“You know that if it did he wouldn’t tell you anyways because he never told you about the date,” they added. “I think if you have a support system of your own it’s time to see if maybe you could stay with them for a little bit to clear your head. These people are snakes and your husband is one of them.”