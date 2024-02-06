Wife defended after questioning whether husband gifted her fake Gucci bag

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has sparked a debate about “push gifts,” or gifts given shortly after a woman has given birth, after questioning the authenticity of one she received from her husband.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole” subreddit, a new mother explained that her husband has always given her “expensive things” throughout their relationship, despite her telling him they are not necessary.

Before she gave birth to her son, her husband gave her a push gift. “It was a huge Gucci bag and inside was a Gucci tote bag,” she wrote in her Reddit post. “It was a very lovely bag. He said the reason why he got me that huge Gucci tote bag was because I would need a big bag to carry around so that I can put the baby’s things inside when I travel with him.”

The mother pointed out that she thought the gift was still “too much” but her husband continued to assure her that the lavish gift was to show his appreciation for her and his excitement to be a parent with her.

Then, when her husband was gone, she placed the new bag next to her other ones because she sensed something was “off”. “I noticed that the material of the bag was different. The inside of the bag looked a little off and the handles of the bag felt very bad quality to the point where I placed too many things in the bag I am sure it would tear. The bag also smelled different. It didn’t smell like leather to me,” she wrote.

This led to the new mother to turn to the Gucci website to find the exact model of the bag, which also didn’t match the bag she was given. “I began to wonder why he would buy me a fake bag,” her Reddit post continued.

“He didn’t have to get me anything expensive. I made that very clear to him many times.”