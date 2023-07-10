Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Will Smith has teased his son Jaden Smith on his 25th birthday for not having any children.

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’…,” the King Richard actor, 54, wrote on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of him embracing his son.

“Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there?” he added.

Fans were quick to remark that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor is keen to become a grandfather.

“He said give me a grandchild now!!! Lol,” wrote one fan.

“Will wants grandkids. People wait til 40 to have kids now,” commented a fan, as another added: “Parents are all the same.”

Smith welcomed his first son, Trey, when he was 24 years old, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

In 1997, the rapper wed actor and singer Jada Pinkett Smith, and the pair had their first child together, actor and rapper Jaden, the following July.

Two years later, they welcomed daughter Willow, 22, in October 2000. She has since forged her own career as a musician.

Pinkett Smith, 51, also shared a tribute to mark her son’s 25th birthday.

“Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!,” the Red Table Talk host wrote via Instagram, accompanied by a black and white picture of a younger Jada kissing her son when he was a baby.

While it is not clear if Jaden is dating or wants to become a father anytime soon, the “Icon” rapper recently opened up about how taking psychedelics has helped him deepen his emotional connections with his siblings.

While speaking at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Colorado, last month, Jaden revealed that his mother had introduced the rest of the Smith family to psychedelics.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” Jaden said. “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with his sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith (Doug Peters/PA) (PA Wire)

“Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” he said. “But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the [psychedelic] experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

Psychedelic drugs are still illegal in the majority of the United States, with only Colorado and Oregon partially legalising them. In Colorado, magic mushrooms are legal for recreational use.

Pinkett Smith, 51, previously discussed her experience with psychedelics in a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, the former Facebook Watch talk show she hosted with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow.

“I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place,” she said.