Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’

Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation.

The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.

“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard star said. “The dad bod picture was my beginning of preparation to lose weight for Peter. I was probably 225-ish when I started, and at the lowest on the movie, I got to 195.”

The movie Smith’s talking about is Emancipation, which features Smith as a former slave named Peter who runs away from a plantation in Louisiana where he was nearly killed. The film is based on a true story.

Smith went on to express how important it was for him to alter his physical appearance for his role.

“For me, the physicality is a big part of what makes people go: ‘Whoa,’” he said. “To be able to transition and manipulate your body as an actor is a big part of the suspension of disbelief for people.”

He also noted how the film’s set, which included “being out in the swamps,” was another thing that caused him to lose weight.

“It’s hot, it’s nasty,” Smith said. “You’re actually in the swamp, so your hands are dirty so you don’t really want to grab food and eat.”

In the “dad bod” photo last year, Smith could be seen posing in a pair of black shorts and his jacket open.

He addressed his appearance to his followers in the caption, at the time, explaining: “’I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

Two days later, he shared a video on Instagram of himself posing black shorts and said he was now focused on getting into the “best shape” of his life.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote in the caption, at the time. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

Last year, Smith released his YouTube Originals miniseries, Best Shape of My Life, where the actor documented his weight loss process. In the first episode, he shared a few details about his plan to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. He also explained why filming his weight loss journey ultimately kept him motivated and focused on his goal.

“For me, I’m a performer, so the cameras act like my sponsor,” he said. “They keep me accountable, when I know the world is going to see it, it’s like the greatest peer pressure there is. I’m not going to fail if it’s on camera.”