Woman defended for kicking her boyfriend out of the house

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Many people are defending one girlfriend’s decision to give her partner the boot after he did something he’s never done before.

In the popular Reddit forum “Am I The A**hole”, a 22-year-old woman detailed an issue that recently arose in her relationship, hoping she made the right decision. She explained in the viral post how she and her boyfriend, who is two years older than her, do not live together. Still, he’s constantly at her house and up until now, it hasn’t been an issue.

This past weekend, her boyfriend crossed a line in the kitchen. “He usually asks for food and such which I’m OK with. I have many food allergies that make it hard to buy food I can eat, but I keep other things for my boyfriend to eat,” she wrote. “This one particular night I had hopped in the shower, meanwhile my boyfriend was going through my pantry, fridge, etc and just grabbing whatever he wanted to eat.”

To her surprise, she found her beau snacking on her restricted food when she got out of the shower. “I didn’t have much at the time because I needed to go to the grocery store,” she said, adding: “When I got out of the shower I had gotten dressed and asked him what he wanted to eat for dinner. He replied, WHILE eating my protein bars, that he ‘wasn’t hungry.’”

The woman decided she wouldn’t reprimand him in order to avoid a fight. Yet, her frustration grew when she noticed the lack of food left after he had gone through her pantry. She remarked: “I found that a little weird but didn’t push it. I then started to realise I didn’t have anymore food I could eat, all that was left was food he could have. I asked him if he knew where all of my food went to and he said: ‘Yeah, I ate it, I got hungry.’”

“I then got upset and went over to the couch where he was sitting and found wrappers, empty boxes, bags empty, and him staring at me,” the Reddit user continued. “I started screaming, asking him if he knew how expensive my food was because I have to eat with accommodations and how I didn’t have much left to eat to begin with.”

Rather than acknowledging his upset girlfriend, the boyfriend simply questioned why she didn’t want to order takeout. His response infuriated the woman, ultimately resulting in her packing her things. “I got so upset that I packed my things and told him to leave and go home,” she admitted.

The majority of Reddit users settled the woman’s conscience by agreeing that she did the right thing. Some people pointed out how inconsiderate her boyfriend acted, while others noted how odd it was that she packed her belongings before asking him to leave.

“You’ve been dating for a year and a half which means he knows how much of a big deal allergies are because he has seen you live it,” one reader commented. “He knows that you can’t just order takeout and he knows that if he eats all your allergy supplies that you will go hungry. He doesn’t care. This was a power play.”

Another individual added: “Send him a Venmo request to cover the cost of the food he ate. Whether he pays it or not, break up with him. He’s shown you that he doesn’t respect you or your stuff.”

“I hope you added: ‘And never come back.’ I mean, really - some boyfriend. But look. He has shown you who he is. He will never get better than this,” one person remarked. “You can do better than someone who just told you that his desires are more important than your needs.”

However, one confused user said: “I can’t get past that you packed your things at your house and then asked him to leave? What does that mean?”

The woman then clarified that she meant to say she packed his things and kicked him out.