Woman defended over inside joke her boyfriend finds ‘wildly offensive’

The internet has deemed a woman’s boyfriend “too sensitive” after he expressed his offense over her inside joke with her brother.

In a viral Reddit post shared to the “Am I the A**hole” forum earlier this week, a 21-year-old woman described her boyfriend’s reaction to the long-running inside joke she shares with her older brother. “My brother and I have a silly inside joke that we use all the time. It started when we were in our teens and it’s basically just one of us pointing at the other and saying, ‘Et tu, Brute?’ dramatically when one inconveniences the other,” she explained. “It’s just silly, and it’s devolved into something where even if we use it wrong (in terms of its literary meaning), we know what the other means.”

However, she revealed that her boyfriend, who works in publishing and studied English literature, found the joke offensive to his profession. “He told me that my inside joke is wildly offensive to him because it disrespects his work. I tried to explain to him that I mean nothing by it, and it’s just a silly thing between two siblings that honestly really doesn’t affect him,” the woman wrote. “But still, every time it happens, he gets super upset and has even physically left the room to ‘cool off’ before.”

The woman questioned whether she was in the wrong for keeping the inside joke going, because it makes her feel “close to [her] brother,” despite her boyfriend taking offense to it. But unsurprisingly, thousands of users on Reddit believed the boyfriend was overreacting and found his behaviour to be “pretentious”.

“Your boyfriend needs to either get a sense of humour or get over it. He sounds insufferably pretentious,” read the top comment.

“I’ve got a literature degree. I’ve worked in publishing. I’m a successful author,” another person shared. “Your inside joke is cool as hell. I love it. Your BF needs to chill out.”

“Serious main character syndrome. Literally has NOTHING to do with him. That phrase has been in use for over 500 years!” someone else pointed out, while another user wrote: “Your BF takes himself way too seriously. He sounds exhausting.”

