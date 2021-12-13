Woman draws fake lovebites on her neck to escape lecherous men at the gym

Fed up of men approaching her with their unwanted advice at the gym, one Ticktoker has taken to drawing hickeys on her neck to give the impression of having a boyfriend.

TikTok user @blackmarketbagelsociety0 posted her hack early last week and her video has since gone viral, clocking up more than 1.6 million views.

“Men will literally respect imaginary men more than real living women,” said one user on the post.

After smearing brown eyeshadow onto her neck, before her gym session, the woman exclaimed that – “no man has tried to correct my form”. Sarcastically posting, along with a video of her working out, the woman wrote: “Guess my form is just better this week”.

Users have commented on how effective her method is – “Misogynistic problems require misogynistic solutions,” one wrote.

“It’s weird that the same people who notice the hickeys are the same people who don’t notice that you wear headphones and don’t want/need their ‘help’,” commented another Tiktoker.

Whether or not it is appropriate to hit on women in the gym has long been debated. And it's not the first time Tiktokers have posted their experiences of men approaching them at the gym.

Nineteen-year-old Avrey Ovard's post titled “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE!!” went viral with millions of views this summer, when she shared a video of an older man attempting to ask her out at the gym.

The man in his 40s approached the woman twice and asked her if he could have her number "for dinner".

Ms Ovard responded: “Oh I’m sorry, I’m too young for you.”

The man responded: “Oh yeah?” before adding defensively: “Well I’m too rich” before walking away.

The teenager later also posted: “Leave women alone in the gym,” with the model adding: “It’s literally the last place where I would ever want to be hit on.”