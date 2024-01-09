Woman claims she was kicked out of Manhattan bar for wearing real fur

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has claimed she wasn’t allowed to enter a New York City speakeasy because of her attire.

Alexandra Yvette couldn’t believe it when she was turned away at the door of a bar this past weekend for wearing vintage fur. The stunned artist took to TikTok to share what happened, admitting she thought the bouncer was joking when they told her to “please go”.

“I got kicked out of a bar in New York for wearing fur,” Alexandra proclaimed in her 8 January video. “I didn’t get the memo that wearing fur in New York is like, really offensive. It was vintage, um, it was like a mink coat from the 30s. So it was very old.”

“I do feel like, I know some people don’t agree with that. But personally, it’s never bothered me. I would never buy a fur coat new,” Yvette continued.

Unfortunately, the creator’s coat choice was not in line with the regulations of the bar she tried to go to.

Yvette said: “I walked up this bar, it was a speakeasy. And the man was like: ‘Is your coat real?’” Not thinking that the bouncer was going to deny her entry for being honest, she said, “Yes.”

“I said: ‘Yes, it’s real. It’s really old, It’s from the 30s,”’ Yvette noted.

To her surprise, the man didn’t care that the coat was vintage. According to him, any real fur isn’t allowed in the establishment.

“I thought he was joking, so I kind of looked at him and was like: ‘Really?’” she explained. “And he was like: ‘Yeah, please go.’”

“It was such an intense moment. I almost wanted to cry. It felt like such a weird rejection, and I was questioning my morals,” Yvette continued.

Viewers pointed out how the “no fur” rule wasn’t uncommon in New York. In fact, The Back Room, a speakeasy in lower Manhattan, clearly states on its website that it does “not allow Real Fur”.

Other TikTok users admitted they’ve experienced the same treatment for their animal fur garments.

“Someone made a big stink about my vintage fur coat at a party once until I pointed out their leather shoes, belt, and purse,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I bought a fur coat from a thrift shop and got shamed by a worker at the thrift shop.”

One supporter said: “Even as a vegetarian I’m cool with vintage furs bc it’s better than it going to waste. You look pretty! Don’t stop being you.”

“So odd! I’d never buy fur new, but I’ve thrifted or got it second hand at vintage shops. It’ll end up in a landfill if we don’t use it. It’s ethical,” someone else remarked.

The Independent has contacted Yvette for a comment.