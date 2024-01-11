Woman shares how to use public sinks the ‘right’ way

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has claimed she found the “right” way to use public sinks.

On 4 January, Eunice (@eu_needme), a nurse in London, took to TikTok to show her followers what she’d discovered. “I can’t be the only person who didn’t know this,” she said.

The health expert filmed herself in a bathroom mirror, standing in front of a two-faucet sink with push down functions. “I don’t know if I’m a moron, but I was today years old when I learned that clicking this,” she started, referencing the tops of the faucets.

Eunice proceeded to quickly push one faucet top down and flipped the camera to show how the water would only run for two seconds. Based on her newfound understanding, the water is set to run for as long as one’s hand is pushing down on the top. In other words, if she held the top down for 10 seconds, the water would then run for 10 seconds once she let it go.

“The water comes out for as long as you click it,” she explained. “No one ever told me that sh*t.”

Out of 3.5 million viewers, 1,512 added their impression, a majority commenting they too were in the dark about the push-down faucets.

“This is life changing,” a stunned individual wrote, while another said: “Girl, you just taught me something.”

“I was today years old,” a third added, meaning they hadn’t known this was the case.

One shocked TikTok user admitted: “I used to press with one hand and wash the other hand and switch.”

Amid the eye-opened individuals, a few pointed out how this hack doesn’t always work.

“Not all of them. Some just rise back up after no more pressure,” one woman proclaimed.

Another noted: “If you click it twice, the water continues to run. The click twice again to stop it.”

A few passionate individuals expressed concern over water waste and critiqued Eunice’s theory. “No the further you push it down the longer it goes for haha, close though,” a blunt user said.

One more agreed: “It’s not the time, it’s the pressure you put on it.”

According to Commercial Washrooms, “When you push the tap controls, the internal valve is opened to allow water flow. This valve stays open for several seconds to allow users to wash their hands or shower. The valve slowly shuts after several seconds, at which point the user has the option to repeat the action if they need to continue washing.”

The Independent has contacted Eunice for a comment.