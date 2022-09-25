Alex Jones was ‘shocked’ to fall pregnant at 44 because she thought it was ‘too late’

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Women email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Presenter Alex Jones has described her third pregnancy at the age of 44 as a “complete shock” because she thought she had “left it too late”.

Jones and her husband, Charlie Thompson have three children; Teddy, five, Kit, three, and Annie, one.

In a new interview with The Mirror, The One Show presenter said Annie was an unplanned “welcome surprise” because of the presenter’s age.

“In the back of my mind, and this is a bit of a secret, I always wanted three kids but I thought, ‘Oh Alex, don’t be silly, you have left it too late’,” Jones said.

“So Annie was the most fantastic and welcome surprise because so many friends and colleagues have been through the mill.

“It hasn’t been the most straightforward for us along the way, but we got there in the end.”

Jones has been open about her fertility issues in the past, revealing in 2019 that she had suffered a miscarriage two years prior, just 10 months after the birth of Teddy.

The presenter said she would love to have a large family and “have babies forever more” but she doesn’t want to risk any more complications.

“The reality is that we feel super lucky to have three healthy children and if there is any fertility luck left, I want to pass it on to someone,” Jones said.“I don’t want to risk having another baby, when I have three healthy children.”

She added: “Of course, I feel sad in a way that I won’t go through that first year again. Annie has started to pull herself up and will soon be a toddler.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing star also gave an insight into her parenting style, and said that while she isn’t a strict parent, she is careful about what her children are allowed to eat.

“I will let them have chocolate, but it has to be as a treat rather than as a snack,” Jones explained.

“One of the main times I allow it is when we all sit down to watch a movie together and now Strictly is back, I suspect there will be a fair amount of chocolate consumed.”