Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andrew Tate says ‘everyone is entitled to an opinion’ after Abbie Chatfield reveals abuse from his fans

Chatfield says the comments are ‘rife’ on TikTok

Saman Javed
Monday 15 August 2022 14:39
Comments
Internet personality Andrew Tate claims men are weak if they live with a woman

Radio presenter and TV personality Abbie Chatfield has revealed that she has been receiving abusive direct messages from boys who support Andrew Tate.

Chatfield, who regularly discusses women’s issues and feminism on her podcast, It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield, says she has been trying to “ignore” the media spectacle around Tate but his online presence and reach is getting “too big”.

Tate, a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant, has become extremely popular on social media for his controversial opinions.

His views on women have been called out as misogynistic. In one video in which he is seen discussing feminism, Tate said women should “shut the f**k up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee”.

Last week, White Ribbon, a charity which works to end male violence against women, asked TikTok to remove the influencer from the platform because his comments could have “concerning” long-term effects on a younger audience.

Recommended

In an appearance on Australian talk show The Project, Chatfield said she had firsthand experience of how Tate’s views are influencing young boys.

“I’m getting DMs [direct messages] from what appears to be early teen boys, saying ‘I hope Andrew Tate destroys you’.

“I also get comments calling me Abby Tate, comments on TikTok especially. That’s where it’s really rife.”

In a statement to The Independent in response to Chatfield’s comments, Tate said: “Everyone is entitled to an opinion and open discourse is very important for society to find the truth.

“I receive 10,000 hateful messages a day from her fans also. She has caused me more hate than I’ve ever caused her.

“Truthfully I wish nobody received any hateful messages at all and we could discuss issues openly without fear. I wish her the best in all aspects of her life!”

The Independent has contacted TikTok and Chatfield for further comment.

Chatfield added that she had tried to ignore Tate’s content online content because she didn’t want to give him more influence.

“I do feel like I really want to ignore him, I want to try and suffocate him of any oxygen in media. The more I engage with his content, even to research for a radio segment... That feeds the algorithm, and it spreads out to my followers.

“It is getting a bit too big to ignore now. But I do fear that if I speak about it to my followers or my listeners, it doesn’t really achieve anything.

“I’m sure those who are my listeners already feel this way, they agree that yes, he’s disgusting, he’s awful.”

Recommended

In an earlier statement to MailOnline, a spokesperson for TikTok said: “Misogyny and other hateful ideologies and behaviours are not tolerated on TikTok, and we are working to review this content and take action against violations of our guidelines.

“We continually look to strengthen our policies and enforcement strategies, including adding more safeguards to our recommendation system, as part of our work to keep TikTok a safe and inclusive space for our community.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in