Women twice as likely to be prescribed anti-anxiety drugs than men, study finds

The number of people being prescribed most anti-anxiety medications in the UK increased in the years between 2003 and 2018, a new study has found.

Researchers at the University of Bristol analysed primary care given to almost 2.6 million adults across 176 GP practices over a 15-year period, finding that prescriptions of anti-anxiety drugs (known as anxiolytics) in women and young adults led the increase.

The number of women being prescribed anti-anxiety drugs was more than 50 per cent higher than in men, while prescribing of all anxiety drugs was more prevalent in young adults under the age of 35.

In this time, more than 546,000 prescriptions for anti-anxiety drugs were issued. This was driven by those starting treatment rather than long term use.

Authors of the study, which has been published in the British Journal of General Practice, said the change may reflect better detection of anxiety, an increase in the severity of symptoms, increasing acceptability of medication or an earlier unmet need.

The largest increase in prescriptions was seen in people under the age of 25. Researchers said GP interview data suggested this age group could be more likely to struggle with anxiety due to an increase in use of social media and pressure on young people.

While use of benzodiazepines – a group of depressant drugs including commonly known Valium – has fallen over time, prescribing increased in those aged under 35.

Additionally, in 2017, 44 per cent of benzodiazepine prescriptions were longer than the maximum of four weeks recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Dr Charlotte Archer, a senior research associate in Primary Care Mental Health at Bristol Medical School and co-author of the study, commented: “The increase in new prescriptions was substantial in those aged 18-34, particularly in recent years, and this may also reflect an earlier unmet need for young adults.

“The information from this study has allowed us to gain a better understanding of primary care prescribing for anxiety, and how trends have changed over the study period.

“Going forward, we need research to improve our understanding of why we are seeing this increase in prescribing, especially in young adults, and to provide interventions that can reduce the growing reliance on medication for this age group.”

The Independent has contacted the NHS for comment.