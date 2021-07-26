April Love Geary brushes off criticism for posting bikini picture

Robin Thicke’s fiancé, April Love Geary, has shared her blunt response to a follower after they criticised her for posing in a bikini.

In a picture posted to her Instagram on Sunday the influencer was seen wearing a blue and white two-piece, with her back slightly turned towards the camera.

The post, which was seen by her 180,000 followers, prompted a message from one user who took issue with how much of Geary’s body was visible in the photograph.

“Dear April, I love your pictures, and you being a proud mom,” the message said. “But your last ‘sexy’ pictures. I don’t know, you don’t need to see that. What do you want us to see...?,” the follower said.

Seemingly unphased by the criticism, Geary shared a screenshot of the conversation to her Instagram stories, adding a Gif of singer Olivia Rodrigo shrugging her shoulders.

“I want you to see my ass in that last pic [to be honest],” her response said.

Geary and Thicke began dating in 2014 and got engaged in December 2018, shortly before welcoming their second child. The couple have two daughters, Mia, three, and Lola, two, and a son named Luca, who was born in December 2020.

Earlier this year, Thicke told Metro that now their family is complete, and they plan to have a lavish wedding after the pandemic eases.

“We want to do the big thing, she’s got a big family, I’ve got a million friends,” Thicke said. “We want to do it up but we’re just waiting until things calm down.”

“We wanted to have a big family, now we’re done. We did three in a row, we’re outnumbered now so we’re going to have a nice wedding someday and we’re really excited,” he added.

The singer, who also has an 11-year-old son named Julian from his previous marriage to Paula Patton, recalled feeling extremely fearful when he became a father.

“When you first have a child it’s just fear, fear is 50 per cent of it. You’re just scared you’re going to make a mistake,” he said.

“But now that I’ve caught a rhythm and I know what I’m doing, it’s pure joy because you’re not only sculpting them, loving them and teaching them but you’re also enjoying them,” he added.