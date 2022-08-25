Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australia nightclub bans staring at strangers without verbal consent

‘We do this to make everyone feel safe and to ensure our patrons are comfortable’

Saman Javed
Thursday 25 August 2022 15:01
Comments
<p>The club has a zero tolerance policy</p>

The club has a zero tolerance policy

(Getty Images)

A nightclub in Australia has announced it will remove customers who are caught staring at someone without that person’s consent.

Club 77 in Sydney recently updated its zero-tolerance policy on harassment to include unwanted attention from strangers.

Outlining the change in a post to its Instagram page, the venue said its duty of car must go beyond implementing practices to deal with incidents after they have already happened.

“We also have an obligation to educate new club-goers and help them understand what is considered unacceptable behavior inside the venue and on the dance floor,” the post read.

As a social venue, the club’s owners said they encourage interaction between strangers, but all and any engagement “must begin with verbal consent”.

Recommended

“This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar. If the attention you are giving someone is unwanted, that is considered harassment,” they said.

The club has employed an additional security guard, who acts as a “designated safety officer”. The officer is recognisable by their pink high-vis vest.

“They have been trained to handle complaints and concerns. If you’re being harassed by another person or receiving unwanted attention, please seek them out or tell our staff immediately,” Club 77 said.

“If we receive reports of any behaviour that has made someone feel uncomfortable, the reported individual will be removed from the venue and the police will be called.

“We do this to make everyone feel safe and to ensure our patrons are comfortable approaching staff if anything has made them uncomfortable or feel unsafe.“

Earlier this year, the British Transport Police said it has seen an increase in the number of people being reported for intrusive staring on trains following a campaign by Transport for London.

Recommended

The campaign aims to tackle inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment of women and girls on the London underground.

Posters put up across the city state that “intrusive staring of a sexual nature is sexual harassment and is not tolerated”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in