Australia nightclub bans staring at strangers without verbal consent

A nightclub in Australia has announced it will remove customers who are caught staring at someone without that person’s consent.

Club 77 in Sydney recently updated its zero-tolerance policy on harassment to include unwanted attention from strangers.

Outlining the change in a post to its Instagram page, the venue said its duty of car must go beyond implementing practices to deal with incidents after they have already happened.

“We also have an obligation to educate new club-goers and help them understand what is considered unacceptable behavior inside the venue and on the dance floor,” the post read.

As a social venue, the club’s owners said they encourage interaction between strangers, but all and any engagement “must begin with verbal consent”.

“This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar. If the attention you are giving someone is unwanted, that is considered harassment,” they said.

The club has employed an additional security guard, who acts as a “designated safety officer”. The officer is recognisable by their pink high-vis vest.

“They have been trained to handle complaints and concerns. If you’re being harassed by another person or receiving unwanted attention, please seek them out or tell our staff immediately,” Club 77 said.

“If we receive reports of any behaviour that has made someone feel uncomfortable, the reported individual will be removed from the venue and the police will be called.

“We do this to make everyone feel safe and to ensure our patrons are comfortable approaching staff if anything has made them uncomfortable or feel unsafe.“

Earlier this year, the British Transport Police said it has seen an increase in the number of people being reported for intrusive staring on trains following a campaign by Transport for London.

The campaign aims to tackle inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment of women and girls on the London underground.

Posters put up across the city state that “intrusive staring of a sexual nature is sexual harassment and is not tolerated”.