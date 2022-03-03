Barbie releases doll of Dame Pat McGrath ahead of International Women’s Day

The makers of Barbie have released a new doll in the likeness of makeup artist and businesswomen Dame Pat McGrath in celebration of female founders this International Women’s Day.

Pat McGrath, born in Northampton, England, began her career in the early 1990s, working alongside Edward Enninful at i-D magazine. She later went on to be hired by Giorgio Armani to collaborate on a new line of cosmetics.

Today, she has her own successful makeup brand, is the first makeup artist to have been made a British dame and has worked with some of the world’s most famous faces. Her recent clients include Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk.

Mattel’s Barbie depicts McGrath wearing an all-black outfit, accessorised with a black headband and carrying her makeup toolkit.

McGrath said she hopes her Barbie “inspires everyone to follow their dreams and believe that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible”.

“I want my legacy to be one of change and positivity! I am excited that young people might see my doll and believe that a love of makeup and creativity can lead to your dreams coming true.”

Mattel’s latest collection aims to honour female founders from around the world, including US TV producer Shonda Rhimes, Chinese fashion designer Lan Yu, Lena Mahfouf, a French digital creator and authur of Always More, and Sonia Peronaci, the founder of Italian food website, GialloZafferano.

Shonda Rhimes is the founder of American TV production company Shondaland, the makers of hit series including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and most recently, Inventing Anna.

This International Women’s Day, Mattel has also partnered with Inspiring Girls International, a non-profit that aims to give young girls the tools to raise their aspirations.

Under the partnership, Mattel will work with schools in the UK, US, Spain, Italy, France, Poland, Brazil and Australia to deliver workshops, featuring advice from the latest Barbie role models.

It comes after research from New York University found that girls begin to identify key challenges to becoming leaders, such as a fear of risk and gender stereotypes, from the age of eight.

The study found that girls aged five to 10 are less likely to raise their hand for leadership positions, such as volunteering to lead group activities, and perceive they will receive social backlash if they volunteer to take on more responsibility.

However, when exposed to women role models, both girls and boys were more likely to volunteer to lead a group activity.

Lisa McKnight, from Mattel, commented: “We know that children are inspired by what they see around them.

“This is why it’s so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who’ve daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the ‘dream gap’ to become the brave women they are today.

“Ahead of this International Women’s Day, we’re proud to honour 12 global trailblazing women to help empower the next generation of female leaders by sharing their stories.”