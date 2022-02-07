Barbie Ferreira has spoken out about the body shaming she has received.

Speaking to Who What Wear, the Euphoria star was asked about “toxic positivity” when it comes to celebrating our bodies.

“I think bigger bodies are not as ‘trendy’ as they used to be, which is really sad to me,” she told the publication.

“But it’s more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet.”

Regarding her own approach to self-love, Ferreira added: “It’s so funny that people just assume that. What—did I say that? I never said that. You guys just say that. You posted that on me,”

Speaking about her character in Euphoria, Kat, who goes on her own self-love journey in the series, Ferreira said: “I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic, and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me.

“I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time. Because that just doesn’t exist.”

The 25-year-old went on to call out conflations between confidence and simply existing in a plus-size body.

“It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top,” she said. “[Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments. I’ve been doing this since I was 16. I’m 25.”

She went on to discuss her approach to clothes shopping. “Truth be told, there is an extreme limitation to anything I can wear,” she said.

“I have all the resources in the world to get something that fits, and it’s still extremely difficult. So I feel for everyone who’s still trying to find things that fit them.”