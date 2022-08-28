Jump to content
Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’

‘I’ve had a bartender do this for me and I think I’ll appreciate her for the rest of my life,’ one woman says

Saman Javed
Sunday 28 August 2022 17:01
Comments
Nightclub manager shares the friendliest celebrities she's worked with

A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.

TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.

In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol. “Yeah, fill her up,” he tells Jumeade.

Sensing that the drink could make the woman drunk and suspicious of the man’s intentions, Jumeade hands the woman water instead.

Explaining her actions in the comments, the bartender said she does this to protect women in scenarios where she suspects that a man is trying to “fill women’s cups up to get them drunk to take advantage”.

Users flocked to thank Jumeade for her actions, with some recalling how bartenders had helped them out of similar situations in the past.

“Good bartenders should be commended...good looking out,” one person wrote. Another said: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

One person recalled: “Was taken to a bar by an older man when I was underage. He ordered me a citron and sprite. The bartender gave me a sprite. I wish I could thank him.”

Another said: “I’ve had a bartender do this for me and I think I’ll appreciate her for the rest of my life.”

“Cheers bartenders that look out for us! [It] happened to me in Florida bartender kept the water coming cause dude didn’t listen when I said no to drinks,” one user wrote.

Other bartenders also shared practices they have employed to keen women safe.

“I always look at the girl, and only her and say, ‘is that what YOU want to drink’, completely ignore the guy,” one person said.

