Boohoo advert banned for ‘objectifying women’

An advert promoting an oversized T-shirt has been banned from Boohoo’s website for objectifying and sexualising women.

The advert, listed on the fast-fashion retailer’s website in November 2021, showed a model posing in the t-shirt wearing thong-style bikini bottoms and trainers.

The listing included images of the model posing on the floor with her legs apart, a rear-view image of her kneeling and a shot of her torso which showed her lifting the T-shirt to show her stomach.

In a ruling on Wednesday 16 February, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the advert was “irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence”.

Boohoo had argued that the images were part of their swimwear catalogue and that the model was wearing the T-shirt with a bikini.

A Boohoo ad which has been banned following complaint about objectifying women (PA)

But the ASA said that despite this, the advertised product was an oversized T-shirt, and the listing appears a result of searches for T-shirts and tops.

The regulator said the model was posing in a “sexually suggestive way”.

“We also noted that neither the partial nudity nor the bikini bottoms were relevant to the product and that the images did not show the product as it would usually be worn,” it added.

“For those reasons, we concluded that the ad objectified and sexualised women. It was therefore irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence.

“We told Boohoo.com UK to ensure that future ads were prepared with a sense of responsibility to consumers and to society, and that they did not cause serious or widespread offence or harm by objectifying women.”

Boohoo said it understands the issues raised and that it has removed the listing from its website.

A Boohoo Group spokesman commented: “We are disappointed by the findings of this ruling because we pride ourselves in our inclusive, body positive imagery.

“Our marketing reflects the vibrant and confident culture of our brand, and is not designed to intentionally cause offence.

“We removed the associated images from our website when we received details of the complaint from the ASA.”