Cara Delevingne says she is ‘manifesting’ her future child

Cara Delevingne has spoken out about wanting children in the future.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the 29-year-old model revealed that she recently invested in some baby clothes with children in mind.

“I want to have babies,” she told the publication. “But not yet. I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist.

“Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I’m manifesting...”

Delevingne, who identifies as pansexual, also spoke about coming to terms with her sexuality as a teenager, revealing that the lack of LGBT+ role models she saw growing up had an adverse effect on her.

“I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I’d had someone,” she said.

“The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it.”

Harper’s Bazaar UK / Pamela Hanson (Harper's Bazaar)

The model also spoke about some of her past relationships, with the likes of actor Ashley Benson and musician St Vincent (whose real name is Annie Clark), which have been highly publicised.

“When you have a relationship, there’s definitely an element of it being exposed, especially with coming out and being in public relationships, like when I was with Annie,” Delevingne said.

“But now I really value my privacy so much, so no one can put their ideas and comments on it.”

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from 2 February.