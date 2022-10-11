Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Carey Mulligan says returning to work helped heal postnatal depression

Actor says work was her ‘light’ during the difficult time

Saman Javed
Tuesday 11 October 2022 08:06
Comments
She Said trailer

Carey Mulligan has revealed she suffered from postnatal depression following the birth of her first child in 2015.

The actor, who stars in an upcoming film about the work of two journalists that exposed sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, She Said, said that going back to work at the time was a “light” in her path to healing.

Mulligan married Mumford & Sons lead Marcus Mumford in 2012. The couple have two children; a daughter named Evelyn, seven, and a son named Wilfred, five.

The mother of two opened up about experiencing postnatal depression following the birth of Evelyn in a new interview with Variety. This type of depression, which occurs in parents after having a baby, is characterised by constant sadness, a lack of energy and difficulty in bonding with your newborn baby.

After giving birth to Evelyn, Mulligan found that returning to work to promote her film, Suffragette, helped her heal from depression.

Recommended

“It was either cancel the whole thing or just get on and do it. And that – and a combination of lots of other things, and help and support from everyone around me – was my light,” Mulligan said.

Mulligan said this experience also helped her bond with New York Times journalist Megan Twohey, whom she portrays in She Said.

Twohey had just given birth around the time of the Weinstein investigation, and her struggle with postnatal depression is documented in the film.

“Megan and I talked about that, and we both shared what we had both been through, like so many women have been through,” Mulligan said.

Twohey praised Mulligan for her openness around the subject, and said the actor had approached the portrayal with sensitivity and care.

“I felt like she really spent a lot of time with me, and studied me and my family in a way in which she was able to not just portray a sense of me, but to portray this really personal and even difficult time in my life, in a very accurate and respectful way,” Twohey said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in