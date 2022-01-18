More than one in four women have felt ashamed after being diagnosed with cervical cell changes, according to Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

While around 220,000 women are diagnosed with abnormal cell changes annually, more than half of the 1,086 women surveyed said they knew nothing about cell changes prior to diagnosis, while 39 per cent said they knew “a little”.

Additionally, 26 per cent of respondents said they felt ashamed. This was particularly common in younger age groups, with 40 per cent of 25 to 29-year-olds reporting feelings of shame, compared to eight per cent of women aged between 60 and 64.

Cell changes are caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a very common viral infection.

It’s important that women have cervical screenings to identify any abnormal cell changes, as these cells can then be monitored to treat or stop cervical cancer developing.

Most women who were diagnosed with HPV said they felt guilty, confused and angry, and that it led to concerns about their relationships.

More than a third (34 per cent) said it made them feel anxious or embarrassed and dirty (35 per cent).

Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust has warned that the pandemic has exacerbated feelings of isolation following a diagnosis and is calling for greater education around HPV.

Since March 2020, 29 per cent of women diagnosed with HPV said they feel isolated, almost double the 15 per cent figure before the pandemic.

“It should not be the case that shame is connected to cervical screening results in 2022. HPV stigma is something that needs to be tackled and it’s up to all of us to remove the stigma attached to having a diagnosis,” Samantha Dixon, chief executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said.

“Far more needs to be done to ensure everyone attending screening is fully prepared for different results and has the information they need to deal with them, because cervical cancer prevention doesn’t stop at cervical screening.”

Campaigners have also warned that cervical screening uptake is at its lowest in decades.

In England, women are invited for a cervical screening six months before their 25th birthday. Currently, one in three women are not attending when invited.

“Cervical screening can help stop cervical cancer before it starts so we cannot afford to let attendance continue to fall in such worrying numbers,” Dixon said.

“Please remember the NHS is well and truly open, so if you are overdue screening or have a colposcopy appointment we urge you not to put it off.”

On its website, the NHS states that if a colposcopy – a procedure used to look at the cervix – confirms the presence of abnormal cells, there are a range of treatments available to remove the cells.

While the treatments are safe and highly successful, 42 per cent of women surveyed said they felt rushed through the diagnosis and 29 per cent said they were not given enough information and support to understand the benefits and risk of treatments.

“We have an incredible opportunity to one day eliminate cervical cancer, and while cervical screening lies at the heart of this, cancer prevention goes beyond screening,” Tonia Antoniazzi, MP for Gower, and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Cancer said.

“We must recognise the importance of diagnosing, monitoring, and treating cervical cell changes, and ensure everyone is supported at every step. No one should feel that they don’t have the information and support to access cervical screening or deal with an unexpected result.”