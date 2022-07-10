Chloë Sevigny has spoken out about experiencing “mum guilt” following the birth of her two-year-old son, Vanja.

The 47-year-old actor welcomed her first child with husband Sinisa Mackovic in May 2020, two months after they got married.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Sevigny recalled how the couple met in 201, saying she had worried it would be too late to have children.

“I feel like it’s now-or-never time… I dreamed my whole life it would be a natural occurrence,” she told the publication.

“Now that it seems like it has to be forced, it takes on a different connotation.”

Sevigny went on to discuss the impact motherhood has had on her career.

“I could cry just thinking about the fact that I’m a damn actress and my career has to pay our mortgage,” she said.

“I mean, I can’t complain. I’m very privileged, but there is something enviable about the nine-to-fivers when you have a kid.

“I’m trying to navigate the mum guilt, but it’s pretty daunting.”

The actor continued: “I haven’t been for a massage in two years and when I go on the table I’m instantly thinking, oh my God, is he OK?

“Has he fallen over? Is he going to be hit by a car? My friends are, like, ‘This worrying isn’t helping any of us, Chloë.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sevigny expressed that she was worried about her son growing up around social media and worries about how to keep him “safe from it”.

“I remember saying, ‘If I ever appear in People magazine, I’m going to quit acting’,” she said before discussing the role of social media influencers.

“I was frustrated doing magazine shoots back in the day and them having to put advertisers’ clothes on me.

“Now influencers want to wear advertisers’ clothes to make money on their Instagram. It’s such a different landscape. How does one identify as alternative in this wash? Maybe I’m just old, I don’t know.”