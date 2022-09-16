Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Chrissy Teigen says it took over a year to understand she ‘actually had an abortion’

Model had previously labelled the death of her son Jack as a ‘miscarriage’

Laura Hampson
Friday 16 September 2022 13:27
Comments
Chrissy Teigen suffers miscarriage of third child

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that it took her “over a year” to realise she had a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as she had previously labelled the loss of her son Jack.

Teigen, 36, and her husband, John Legend, 43, revealed in September 2020 that they had lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication.

Speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on Thursday (15 September) Teigen said that the realisation she’d had an abortion and not a miscarriage was a “shock”.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said at the summit.

Recommended

She added: “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen and Legend are parents to six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles. Teigen is currently pregnant again.

The model and food writer added that she came to the realisation she’d had an abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June. It was Legend who said that they’d had an abortion.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” she continued, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in