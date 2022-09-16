Chrissy Teigen says it took over a year to understand she ‘actually had an abortion’
Model had previously labelled the death of her son Jack as a ‘miscarriage’
Chrissy Teigen has revealed that it took her “over a year” to realise she had a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as she had previously labelled the loss of her son Jack.
Teigen, 36, and her husband, John Legend, 43, revealed in September 2020 that they had lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication.
Speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on Thursday (15 September) Teigen said that the realisation she’d had an abortion and not a miscarriage was a “shock”.
“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said at the summit.
She added: “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”
Teigen and Legend are parents to six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles. Teigen is currently pregnant again.
The model and food writer added that she came to the realisation she’d had an abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June. It was Legend who said that they’d had an abortion.
“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” she continued, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”
