Chrissy Teigen has shared a post on social media commemorating the loss of her son, Jack, last year.

One year on, the model-turned-cookbook author posted a photograph of herself and her husband, John Legend, in hospital together.

Alongside the intimate photograph, the 35-year-old wrote: “And to the son we almost had.

“A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.”

Teigen’s post has already garnered more than 1.6 million likes from fans and fellow celebrities.

“Your vulnerability and strength is admirable,” commented the actor Ashely Greene.

“Awww Chrissy. I feel your pain ….we lost our son at 32 weeks,” one person wrote.

“To hold our son , not moving nor breathing was the hardest pain to ever endure. Our son would’ve been seven.”

Last September, Teigen shared the news she suffered the loss of hers and Legend’s third child, writing in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Earlier in the week, Teigen was taken to hospital after experiencing excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but had reassured fans she and the baby were healthy.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote in the post.

Teigen, who has two other children with Legend, revealed the couple had called the baby Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she wrote.

“So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.