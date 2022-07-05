Sussex cricket club ditches all-white kit to ease period worries

It marks the first time in the club’s 200-year history that whites have been ditched

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 05 July 2022 10:27
Comments
What if men had periods?

A cricket club in Sussex has ditched its traditional white kits in a move to ease women’s worries about their periods showing.

Lewes Priory CC said it wanted to make women and girls feel more comfortable when playing the sport while on their period.

It is believed to be the first club in the UK to swap the all-white look for a black kit instead.

The decision came after discussions with gender inclusion consultants, as it looked to make its kits more inclusive.

Susie Lanaway, women’s captain at the club, told The Daily Telegraph: “It’s well known that girls stop playing sports as they become teenagers and women. There’s nothing less tempting than playing in whites when you have your period.

Recommended

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our junior girls to carry on playing as they get older, and a really easy way of doing that is dropping whites, so they aren’t put off by the prospect of having their periods and having to wear white trousers.”

Both the women’s team and the juniors teams, including the mixed team, will not wear black shirts and dark trousers.

Kevin Ives, chairman of Lewes Priory said: “One team, one kit, one club sums up our whole approach. We want girls and boys to come here, play cricket and to love the game as much as we do. The switch to coloured kit is a really important part of the work we are doing towards our goal to be a truly inclusive club.”

The change comes days after a tennis star revealed the “pressure” of playing Wimbledon while on your period.

British tennis player Alicia Barnett said that suffering from a “really heavy” period affected how she played in the qualifying matches of the tournament.

“I love the tradition of all-whites and I think we will handle it pretty well,” she said on Saturday.

“I think being on your period on the tour is hard enough, but to wear whites as well isn’t easy.”

Recommended

She added that being on her period made her “stressed” while playing.

She continued: “Obviously, you’re trying to play world-class tennis but it’s really hard when you’re PMS-ing and you feel bloated and tired.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in