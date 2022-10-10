Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Minogue is ever the doting aunt and “loves” spending time with her nephew since moving back to Australia, Dannii Minogue has said.

Dannii, who famously appeared on The X Factor as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, also shared how her personal style has changed since becoming a mother.

The TV personality has a 12-year-old son named Ethan, whom she shares with her ex-partner, former rugby player Kris Smith.

In a new interview with Hello! Magazine, the 50-year-old said: “Becoming a mum has changed my style. Before I was a mum, everything was heels and dress-up all the time, but now that’s for special events.”

“Ethan has created a different schedule. I have the going to school part of the day, and the sports part of the weekend, when my day revolves around basketball games.”

Dannii said Ethan has a close relationship with her elder sister Kylie, who “loves hanging out” with him.

Sharing some of their favourite activities, Dannii said: “Kylie loves hanging out with my son. We love watching movies, we go to the farm and see the animals and I like to cook for her – she loves my risotto and Kylie does these beautiful roasted tomatoes on bruschetta.”

The family have been able to spend more time together in recent months, after Kylie announced last October that she was moving back to her homeland of Australia after living in the UK for 30 years.

The singer’s decision was met with a strong reaction from the public, with many fans pleading with her to stay.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 at the time, Kylie said she “couldn’t believe” the public outcry.

“I’ve had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: ‘Kylie, what do you mean? You can’t go’. I said: ‘I’m not really going. I’ve lived here for 30 years, I’m always going to be back’.”