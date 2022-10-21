‘I feel anger, sadness, I feel excitement’: Emily Ratajkowski discusses her divorce

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has discussed the range of emotions she has felt since splitting from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The couple split earlier this summer amid rumours that McClard had cheated on her. They share a one-year-old son named Sylvester.

Offering insight into her new relationship status in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model, 31, said she knows she will “be okay”, and that she has started dating again.

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.

“The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

Ratajkowski said that while she is yet to join a dating app, she hasn’t ruled out the possibility. “Give me time,” she said.

Admitting that she has “never been single before”, the My Body author reflected on pandering to her romantic interests in the past in a bid to feel “chosen”.

“To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,” she explained.

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.

“I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ratajkowski said she felt comforted by the knowledge of her mother also got divorced in her early thirties, and that it had been a “glorious” period of freedom.

“She always romanticised that time in her life,” Ratajkowski said. “So I’ve expected this decade to be the best decade. Even if I didn’t see it going this way.”