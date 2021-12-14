Sore nipples and loneliness: Freida Pinto speaks out over ‘intense’ postpartum period
‘Preparation was so key to this life-altering phase of mothering,’ says actor
Freida Pinto has spoken out about her postpartum journey in an Instagram post, calling it “intense” and “wild”.
The actor welcomed her first child, a son named Rumi-Ray, with her husband Cory Tran in November.
Now, the 37-year-old has spoken about how she has found motherhood so far.
On Monday, Pinto shared a photograph of herself with Rumi-Ray lying on her chest.
“The postpartum journey has been one of the most intense and wild rides I have ever been on,” she began the caption.
“It felt like the months being pregnant and even childbirth were little appetisers to this grand main course.
“Preparation was so key to this life-altering phase of mothering and I feel so proud, relieved and blessed to have walked into it with knowledge, research and support.”
Pinto went on to explain what being prepared for postpartum actually means.
“It certainly doesn't mean you won't feel sad, lonely, frustrated and helpless at times,” she wrote before going on to cite the sleep deprivation and emotional volatility she has experienced.
Pinto also referenced her “sore” nipples and her flagging energy levels.
“The preparedness is more so to know how best to tackle all of this and to not feel abandoned by a health care system that focuses so much on your pregnancy and birth and somehow disappears when you are most vulnerable and in the most challenging phase of your life,” she continued.
“To know that every mama will have a different journey but everyone of us will have some hill to climb. And that most importantly it REALLY DOES GET BETTER and we learn so much about ourselves and gosh we can truly acknowledge and celebrate the goddesses that we are!”
