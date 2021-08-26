Iggy Azalea says being a working mother is ‘super fulfilling’

Being a working mother is “really hard” but makes life “super fulfilling”, rapper Iggy Azalea has said.

In a new interview with People, the mother of one said raising her 14-month-old son, Onyx, while maintaining her music career makes her feel “way more accomplished”.

In June 2020, the “Fancy” rapper announced that she had given birth to a baby boy. Then, in October, she told her Instagram followers that she is no longer in a relationship with Onyx’s father, rapper Playboy Carti.

“I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she said.

The rapper, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, told People that juggling motherhood and her career “can be very stressful” because she likes to spend the whole day with Onyx, and he doesn’t go to bed until 7 pm.

“That’s when the clock starts for me, whether it’s in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don’t go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30 am.

“It’s a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want. I have big respect for other working moms. Whether you’re an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it’s really fulfilling,” she said.

Since Onyx was born, Azalea has not spent more than one night away from him. But, this will soon change as the rapper goes on tour at the end of August.

“I’m kind of already dreading it and feeling guilty about it as a mother. But everybody keeps telling me, ‘He won’t remember it. He won’t remember it.’ I’m like, ‘But I’ll remember it!’” she said.

Opening up about how mother has changed her, Azalea said she now thinks about “how every move [she] makes is going to impact” Onyx.

“I’m a lot more considerate and meticulous about the things I do, the people I invite into my life, the business decisions I make, or how much time that’s going to take away from me raising my son,” she explained.

On Tuesday, Azalea announced that she has created a new makeup line in collaboration with beauty brand BH Cosmetics. The collection, named “Totally Plastic” is inspired by the fashion trends and pop culture of the early 2000s.

“Totally 2000s…Totally iconic! And you know since I designed it this thing is full of cute 00s vibes [you’re] gonna gaggg!!!” she wrote on Instagram.