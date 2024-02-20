Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

To mark International Women’s Day, The Independent is bringing together a panel of experts to discuss how police forces in the UK are tackling violence against women and attempting to stamp out institutionalised sexism.

Three years on from the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, the panel will explore what’s changed in Britain’s police forces – if anything – and discuss what work still needs to be done.

Hosted by The Independent’s crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin, our panel includes Dr Jessica Taylor, a chartered psychologist and the director of VictimFocus.

VictimFocus works with police forces and victim services to improve services, resources, advice, support, and training for professionals working with victims and witnesses of crime.

Our second panellist is also a fierce advocate of women’s rights. Harriet Johnson, a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, is a founder member of Women in Criminal Law, trustee of the charity Women in Prison and often acts on behalf of women against public authorities.

Harriet is currently instructed by The Centre for Women’s Justice in its application for judicial review of the Home Secretary’s decision-making concerning the Angiolini Inquiry into Met Police officer Wayne Couzens and the murder of Sarah Everard.

Also attending the event is Ellen Miller, interim Chief Executive of leading domestic abuse charity Refuge.

Ellen joined Refuge in 2023 from another domestic abuse-focused charity, SafeLives and is a former director of Victim Support and chief executive of Empowerment.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Friday 8 March and will start at 6.30pm GMT.

Once signed up you will be able to ask questions to the panel.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.

You can also post questions in the comments of this article.