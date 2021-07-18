Kate Beckinsale has hit out at the impossible beauty standards facing women in Hollywood and beyond.

Speaking to Sunday Times Style, the 47-year-old actor commented on how people perceive her own physical beauty.

“I think, when you start out, if people perceive you as attractive it’s helpful at first,” she told the publication.

“If people start thinking that’s your main thing, I don’t think that’s helpful to anyone, least of all you. I think women are damned anyway.

“I don’t just mean actresses. You’re seen as attractive, you’re not seen as attractive.”

Beckinsale continued: “You’re seen as too young, you’re too old. Where is the f***ing sweet spot for women? At some point you just have to go, ‘B*******— this is me.’ ”

The actor went on to say she is not fussed by the ageing process, telling the magazine that her family “are generally on the younger-looking side”.

“Even my dog is nine and looks like a puppy,” she teased.

“I’ve been so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time. People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33. If you overload it like that, you’re going to make the person not give a s***.”

Beckinsale added that she has not had any plastic surgery.

“I haven’t had any!” she told the publication when asked.

“I’m not against people having it. [But] I do get p***ed off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t.

“I’m frightened of paralysing my face. My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times.”

She went on to say how she is sceptical about cosmetic procedures.

“I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I f***ing told you! See? You should never do that.’”