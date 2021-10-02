Katherine Ryan opens up about pregnancy loss in social media post

Katherine Ryan has shared a social media post about pregnancy loss, opening up about her own miscarriages.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old, who had two miscarriages before giving birth to her son, Fred, in June, shared a photograph of her pregnant belly in the bathroom with a rainbow reflection over it.

“A year ago, exactly two months after losing our second pregnancy at 13 weeks, I saw this light in the shower and took a pic because I knew it was Fred,” the Canadian comedian, who is in a civil partnership with Bobby Kootstra, wrote.

“I’d been taking steroids and blood thinner injections as part of Dr Shehata’s groundbreaking miscarriage treatment since our last loss.

“During #pregnancylossawareness month, I hope your non-linear journey proves to be a happy one in the end.

“Push for your own answers if you want them and may your grief be gentle and short lived. Xx”

The post has already garnered more than 82,000 likes and thousands of comments, including love heart emojis left by Stacey Dooley and Laura Whitmore.

The Duchess writer and creator, who has an 11-year-old daughter, Violet, with an ex-partner, has previously spoken about pregnancy loss.

In an in interview with The Sun, Ryan recalled how she had two miscarriages in very quick succession before she conceived Fred.

“We were not trying for long, I get pregnant really easily,” she said.

“I was pregnant for 18 months, which is the gestation of an elephant.

“I was pregnant and then we lost that one, and then I was pregnant and we lost that one and then I was pregnant and that was Fred. They were late in the first trimester or early second trimester.”

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.