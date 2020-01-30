Kelis says seeing photos of Rihanna after Chris Brown assault led her to leave ‘abusive’ partner

Kelis has said she felt compelled to leave her allegedly abusive ex-husband after seeing the photographs of Rihanna following Chris Brown’s assault.

In 2018, the “Milkshake” singer accused her former partner, hip-hop artist Nas, of physical and mental abuse, nine years after she had left him while seven months pregnant with their child.

Nas has strongly denied any accusations of abuse.

Speaking about their marriage to The Guardian, Kelis explained that the photographs of Rihanna (Brown received five years probation and a community service order for the assault) led her to leave Nas.

“It just woke me up,” she said, adding that the pregnancy also encouraged her to leave. "I can endure a lot, but I’m not prepared to bring someone else into this. So I’m done.”

#MeToo movement – In pictures Show all 24 1 /24 #MeToo movement – In pictures #MeToo movement – In pictures 2017 A picture shows the messages "#Me too" and #Balancetonporc ("expose your pig") on the hand of a protester during a gathering against gender-based and sexual violence called by the Effronte-e-s Collective, on the Place de la Republique square in Paris AFP #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Italian actress Asia Argento (C) and US singer and actress Rose McGowan, who both accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, take part in a march organised by 'Non Una Di Meno' (Me too) movement as part of the International Women's Day in Rome AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2017 Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 South Korean women staging a monthly protest against secretly-filmed spycam pornography in Seoul. Since May 2018, the monthly demonstrations against secretly-filmed spycam pornography in Seoul has shattered records to become the biggest-ever women's protest in South Korea where the global #MeToo movement has unleashed an unprecedented wave of female-led activism AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2017 Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström sits behind a placard placed on her desk that reads "Me too" during a debate about combating sexual harassment and abuse in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Activists participate in front of the Brandenburg Gate in a demonstration for women's rights in Berlin Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 A McDonald's employee holds a sign during a protest against sexual harassment in the workplace in Chicago AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 An activist participates in the 2018 #MeToo March in Hollywood Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Women protest in New York Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Women hold a banner reading "still feminist" with the Eiffel tower in background AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2017 French activist Jean-Baptiste Redde, aka Voltuan, holds a placard as protesters take part in a gathering against gender-based and sexual violence in Paris AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Activists and advocates for survivors of sexual abuse, including Democratic candidate for Illinois governor at the time JB Prtizker (left), gather in the Federal Building Plaza to protest the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Chicago, Illinois after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted out Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and agreed to an additional week of investigation into accusations of sexual assault against him before the full Senate votes on his confirmation. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teens Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 A group describing themselves as #MeToo/#YoTambien survivors, hold a candlelight vigil outside the Mexico Consulate to support the women taking part in the human caravan heading through Mexico to the US border AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2017 Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 South Korean demonstrators hold banners during a rally to mark International Women's Day AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Dozens of women and men attend a rally and march in Washington Square Park for international Women's Day in New York Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2017 People carry signs addressing the issue of sexual harassment at a #MeToo rally outside of Trump International Hotel in New York Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2017 Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 South Korean demonstrators hold banners during a rally to mark International Women's Day AFP/Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Dozens of protesters against the confirmation of Republican Supreme court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh gather outside of Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer's office on the afternoon that Professor Christine Blasey Ford testified against Kavanaugh in New York Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Activists and advocates for survivors of sexual abuse gather in the Federal Building Plaza in Chicago Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Dozens of women and men attend a rally and march in Washington Square Park Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2017 People carry signs addressing the issue of sexual harassment at a #MeToo rally outside of Trump International Hotel Getty #MeToo movement – In pictures 2018 Activists and advocates for survivors of sexual abuse gather in the Federal Building Plaza to protest the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Getty

Kelis went on to say that “red flags” were there from the beginning of her relationship with Nas, which started when the singer was in her early 20s.

“I was really young and didn’t know that love isn’t enough,” she said.

“It was crazy from the start, but I think as girls we’re taught that that’s what love is, like you can’t breathe without them. What kind of s*** is that? I want to breathe!”

The singer went on to discuss the difficulties of co-parenting their 10-year-old son, Knight.

“Any rational person would look at this situation and say [to Nas]: ‘Well, if you want to see [your child], you have to actually show up!’,” she said.

“My kid is a really happy child, because I don’t tell him when [his father] says he’s going to come and doesn’t show up.”

Kelis first opened up about her relationship with Nas in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

In the video interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the singer described the relationship as “tumultuous and toxic”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Nas for comment.