Kourtney Kardashian has shared how going to therapy made her “really sensitive” and affected her willingness to take part in Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

In a new interview with Bustle on Thursday, the reality TV star and businesswoman recalled the earlier seasons of KUWTK, during which she was famously unemotional and would often make fun of her sisters.

Kardashian’s sarcasm and dry sense of humour spawned countless one-liners which went on to become some of the internet’s most famous memes.

“I was used to always being a bitch and having no feelings,” she said.

But by the later seasons of the show, she had begun a “therapy journey”.

“It made me really sensitive. And normally I’d have a really good comeback [to insults], like, ‘Well, you’re covered in cellulite’,” she said.

“But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a bitch anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them’. I would just start crying all the time.”

This change in Kardashian caused disagreements with her younger sisters, Kim and Khloe.

In one episode of season 18, Kim and Kourtney ended up in a physical altercation after Kim questioned her work ethic.

Kardashian told Bustle that filming for the show was “affecting [her] happiness”.

“So I was like, ‘What’s more important to everyone? Our happiness or sharing something that isn’t going to make me happy?’”

In September 2020, the family announced that KUWTK would end for good following its 20th season, three months after Kardashian quit the show.

“Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard,” the Poosh founder told Vogue Arabia of her decision at the time.

“People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”