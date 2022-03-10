Kourtney Kardashian has poked fun at herself after she faced criticism from social media users for agreeing with her sister Kim’s comments about work ethic.

In a new interview with Variety ahead of the release of the family’s new reality TV show, The Kardashians, Kim shared some words of advice for women in business.

The 41-year-old is the owner of successful underwear and loungewear brand Skims, which was valued at more than three billion earlier this year.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” she said. “Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Her comment was quickly approved by Kourtney, who chimed in: “That’s so true.”

While Kim has been criticised on social media for the sweeping statement, with many referencing her wealthy California upbringing, Kourtney has been branded hypocritical after her unwillingness to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians formed a major part of the show’s plot during later series.

“I know Kourtney, the woman who said she doesn’t care to work and working is not the most important thing in life, is not amen-ing in the background,” one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: “Not Miss Kourtney I don’t want to work Kardashian saying ‘that’s so true’ in the background.”

“Kourtney in the back agreeing like she’s not literally notoriously known for being the lazy Kardashian,” a third said.

Kourtney has since responded to the criticisms by poking fun at the irony of her comment.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday 9 March, she shared the clip of the Variety interview followed by a snippet of an earlier Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode.

In the video, she tells sisters Kim and Khloe: “Like working, is just, it’s not my top priority. It’s never going to be.”

Also, during the Variety interview, Kourtney revealed that she plans to quit reality TV after the upcoming Hulu show.

“I see myself living in another city,” she said. “I don’t think I see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably envision myself, like, just living.”