Lizzo says she ‘would love’ to pose for Playboy
The singer also revealed she received a private piercing
Lizzo has revealed that she would be up for posing for Playboy, and said she “loved” the magazine.
The singer, 33, also opened up about having a private piercing, saying she has “so many piercings right now”.
When asked if she would ever pose for Playboy, Lizzo replied: “Oh my God, tell Cardi to call me!”
Rapper Cardi B was named as the first-ever creative director in residence for the magazine in December.
“I love Playboy,” Lizzo told TMZ. “Yeah, I’ll do it.”
The “Truth Hurts” singer also spoke of her piercings, including a new addition to her piercing collection.
“I have so many piercings right now, I never thought I’d be this girl,” she said, before she was asked how many piercings she had received at a piercing party earlier that day.
“You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you,” she said, indicating to the location of her new piercing, before adding: “I can’t show TMZ my p***y.”
The comments come after Lizzo posted a series of naked pictures of herself to Instagram last week speaking of self love.
In one video of the singer awash in light, she wrote: “If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves.
“Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”
In another image, a still from the shoot, Lizzo simply captioned it: “Art.”
