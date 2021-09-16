Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson ‘shocked’ as naked baby bump removed by Instagram

Louise Thompson’s photograph of her pregnancy bump has been removed by Instagram for going against the platform’s community guidelines.

The Made in Chelsea star, 31, is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé, Ryan Libbey.

In a now-deleted post to her Instagram stories, which was seen and captured by Metro, Thompson shared a naked photograph of her growing baby bump.

The focus of the photograph, taken while she lay in bed, was the size of her bump as she revealed that she is now in her third trimester.

She covered both of her breasts with her arm. “Time to get this big old belly up,” she wrote.

“I have an NHS growth scan this morning to make sure our baby is getting enough nutrients during my third trimester ulcerative colitis,” she told followers.

Ulcerative colitis is a long-term condition in which the lower end of the digestive system, such as the colon and rectum, become inflamed.

Small ulcers can develop in the colon’s lining and cause symptoms including stomach aches and diarrhoea.

But, in a later story, the reality TV star and fitness influencer revealed that the photograph had been removed by Instagram for “adult sexual solicitation”.

“Shocked that Instagram removed a story of my pregnant body because it goes against community guidelines,” she said, sharing a screenshot of an Instagram notification.

“Sorry if anyone found that offensive,” she added, alongside a sticker of a woman shrugging her arms.

Earlier this week, Thomspon and Libby revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. In a video shared on social media, Thompson threw a baseball ball to her partner, which burst into blue when it was hit by Libbey.

Congratulations from their Made In Chelsea co-stars and celebrity friends poured in.

“Crying. I’m so obsessed with this,” Zara McDermott, who is currently dating Thompson’s brother, Sam, wrote.

“This is so special. Congratulations darling,” actor Michelle Keegan commented.

Thomspon announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram post in June, writing that “even the baggiest of jumpers” could no longer hide her growing bump.

“This week I’ve had a few people congratulate me when out and about in public (lovely ladies at the grocery store etc.) and now I can see why... there’s no hiding this bump even in the baggiest of jumpers,” she wrote.

In March, Thompson revealed that she and Libbey, who became engaged in 2018, had suffered a “devastating miscarriage” earlier this year.

“Earlier this year we lost our baby and it was HARD. I had no idea that it was possible to love someone that I’d never met quite SO MUCH,” she told her Instagram followers.

“From the moment I saw the lines on the pregnancy test I started to build an emotional connection and my whole world changed, and for that to be taken away was devastating.

“It just wasn’t meant to be, and hopefully, it will create space for something beautiful in the future,” she said.