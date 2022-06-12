Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals how women navigate periods in the villa

Love Island star Amy Hart has spoken about what life was really like in the villa when she appeared on the show in 2019.

Speaking to fans on TikTok, the 29-year-old was asked what happens when women on the show get their period, to which she replied that she gets asked this question a lot.

“I’ve heard this so many times,” Hart said. “I don’t really understand what you think I’m going to say, like we’re segregated in another room, only allowed in black bikinis.

“We just get on with it, like you would do if you’re on holiday.”

The reality TV star went on to say how she personally approached it.

“I personally ran my pill packs together because I didn’t want to have a period while I was in there and the doctor was like, ‘Yeah that’s not going to work’ and I was like, ‘It will, it will’. And it did work… until it didn’t.”

Hart continued: “But yeah, you just get on with it.

“I understand everyone is different and they’d make allowances I’m sure, I was just talking about my experience and meant we weren’t banished.”

The Love Island star was also asked about the drinking rules in the villa.

“It’s one drink on a normal night and then two drinks if it’s a long night,” she said.

“A lot of us didn’t end up drinking because what’s the point in having one glass?

“Some nights we were just like ‘we want to get drunk’ if it’s been a stressful day or whatever. But when there’s massive rows I always thought ‘imagine that with a skinful of alcohol’, so I actually didn’t mind and, also, no hangovers, which was good.”