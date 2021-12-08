<p>Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London</p>

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Rod Stewart says teaching men about menopause could help save a marriage

‘It was frightening, because this really wasn’t the person I married,’ Stewart says of his wife Penny’s severe menopause symptoms

Kate Ng
Thursday 25 November 2021 19:30
Comments

Sir Rod Stewart has said that educational classes for men on menopause would be a “very good way to go” to help husbands and partners understand what women go through.

The 76-year-old rock star described how “frightening” it was to see his wife, Penny Lancaster, deal with severe menopause symptoms last year.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, Stewart said: “I googled and googled and googled. I googled menopause so much when she was going through it.

“She was in a fragile situation. I just had to listen and learn and get ready for saucepans being thrown through the kitchen.

“It was frightening, because this really wasn’t the person I married. We talked about it, which I think is the most important thing a couple can do, and she explained to me – through the tears, as Penny likes a cry – and talked it through, and that’s what couples do.”

Recommended

When asked if menopause lessons should be introduced for men, Stewart said: “Absolutely – it’s a very good way to go.

“Men have got to get on with it, understand and come out the other end.”

He told the show that although he had yet to talk about menopause openly with his male friends, he would “tell them to be understanding” if it was brought up, adding: “Some of them should have that talk right now.”

His comments come after The Daily Mail reported that the South Tees Hospital NHS Foundation Trust had started running menopause courses for men in April this year.

Lancaster, 50, is currently campaigning for better support for women going through menopause and for prescription charges for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to be scrapped.

HRT is a treatment that relieves symptoms of menopause by replenishing lower levels of the hormone oestrogen, which decline as women approach menopause.

Symptoms include mood swings, hair loss, brain fog, panic attacks, hot flushes, reduced libido, and osteoporosis.

The TV presenter and model told her co-stars on Loose Women about a particularly difficult day of symptoms and “everything had been going wrong”, and said she was cooking dinner when she “had enough”.

“I ended up throwing dinner across the kitchen,” Lancaster said. “I just screamed and burst into tears. The boys came and hugged me. Rod said, ‘Just give mummy a minute’. So, we’re lucky that we’ve got that open discussion.”

Last month, the government agreed to cut the cost of repeat prescriptions for HRT, which mean women would only have to pay for it once a year and would save up to £200 annually.

Although the move was welcomed by many menopause campaigners, including Labour MP Carolyn Harris, Lancaster said women should be given the treatment for free.

Recommended

“There are many marriages falling apart. Women are having to give up careers because of the symptoms; doctors are needlessly giving women antidepressants,” she said.

“That’s a cost in itself, so why not just give women the treatment they need, and why should they have to pay for it?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in