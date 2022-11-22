Michaela Jaé Rodriguez says childhood bullying about being feminine didn’t affect her: ‘The exact thing I wanted to hear’
The singer and actor came out as transgender to her parents at age 14
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has opened up about coming out as a transgender woman to her parents and being bullied for being feminine as a child.
The actor and singer said taunts from bullies at school never phased her as a child as they reaffirmed how she felt at the time.
Rodriguez discussed feeling a “divine feminine presence” inside herself at age seven in a new appearance on Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes.
The Loot star said she was “extremely feminine”, and that she would regularly be bullied for this in the early years of her school life.
“But it never affected me,” Rodriguez explained. “The bullying was the exact thing I wanted to hear; it was exactly who I’d been.
“I think it would make the bullies upset that I didn’t fall or give into it. I didn’t take the bait because it was exactly what I was when the bullies were saying: ‘Why do you sound or why do you look like a girl?’
“I would say: ‘Oh OK, that’s because I feel like one’.
Rodriguez also shared that she felt terrified when she came out to her parents at age 14 out of fear they might “discard” her despite their strong relationship.
“Even though I knew my mother loved me to the moon and back, my dad loved me to the moon and back, there was always this tension and this scariness of ‘what if?’” Rodrizuez recalled.
She said she cried whilst telling them, but they barely reacted.
“They were like ‘oh, OK’. I was crying so much but they were filled with love, and they cloaked me instead of letting me stay out in the cold,” Rodriguez said.
“They put a cloak around me and made sure I was warm. That just instilled even more strength in me.”
The “Something to Say” singer said her parent’s acceptance had further affirmed her own feelings about her identity.
“After I got the right of passage from my mother and my dad, there was nothing that could stop me. Until this day, there’s no one that can really deter me from my goal, my passion or from who I am.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies