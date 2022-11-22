Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez says childhood bullying about being feminine didn’t affect her: ‘The exact thing I wanted to hear’

The singer and actor came out as transgender to her parents at age 14

Saman Javed
Tuesday 22 November 2022 12:57
Comments
Meghan Markle calls out ‘angry Black woman' trope

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has opened up about coming out as a transgender woman to her parents and being bullied for being feminine as a child.

The actor and singer said taunts from bullies at school never phased her as a child as they reaffirmed how she felt at the time.

Rodriguez discussed feeling a “divine feminine presence” inside herself at age seven in a new appearance on Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes.

The Loot star said she was “extremely feminine”, and that she would regularly be bullied for this in the early years of her school life.

“But it never affected me,” Rodriguez explained. “The bullying was the exact thing I wanted to hear; it was exactly who I’d been.

Recommended

“I think it would make the bullies upset that I didn’t fall or give into it. I didn’t take the bait because it was exactly what I was when the bullies were saying: ‘Why do you sound or why do you look like a girl?’

“I would say: ‘Oh OK, that’s because I feel like one’.

Rodriguez also shared that she felt terrified when she came out to her parents at age 14 out of fear they might “discard” her despite their strong relationship.

“Even though I knew my mother loved me to the moon and back, my dad loved me to the moon and back, there was always this tension and this scariness of ‘what if?’” Rodrizuez recalled.

She said she cried whilst telling them, but they barely reacted.

“They were like ‘oh, OK’. I was crying so much but they were filled with love, and they cloaked me instead of letting me stay out in the cold,” Rodriguez said.

“They put a cloak around me and made sure I was warm. That just instilled even more strength in me.”

Recommended

The “Something to Say” singer said her parent’s acceptance had further affirmed her own feelings about her identity.

“After I got the right of passage from my mother and my dad, there was nothing that could stop me. Until this day, there’s no one that can really deter me from my goal, my passion or from who I am.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in