Former Page 3 model Linda Lusardi warns women may ‘regret’ using OnlyFans

<p>Linda Lusardi attends ‘The Krays: Dead Man Walking’ UK premiere, 2018</p>

The 63-year-old says she would tell her younger self ‘don’t take your clothes off’

Saman Javed
Thursday 23 December 2021 09:26
Former glamour model Linda Lusardi has said that OnlyFans “feels weird” to her, and that if she could go back in time, she would have chosen a career in acting instead.

Lusardi, 63, told The Sun that she worries that people who use OnlyFans could later regret that decision if their “life moves in a different direction”.

“It’s not something I would entertain. I know that a lot of people are making a lot of money, but it just feels weird to me.

“Because it isn’t ‘only’ for the fans, is it? People can screenshot or film you and then it’s out there to haunt you for the rest of your life.”

The model noted that her comments might be perceived as hypocritical, given that she regularly appeared on The Sun’s Page 3 before it was discontinued in 2015.

Describing the tabloid feature as the “eighties equivalent” of OnlyFans, she said: “What if your life moves in a different direction? I think sometimes the girls haven’t thought about when they have children, who might well see their mother in a situation she later regrets.

“Even if you’re not in a relationship, it could affect you when you meet someone. What if they have friends or family who have ‘tuned into’ you in the past? It feels a bit underhand.

“What if someone got obsessed with you or found out where you lived? If they’re talking to them personally on there, I feel that would be a risk.”

Lusardi, who went on to star in a number of TV shows including The Bill and Emmerdale, said she believes the world has “moved on” from Page 3, and that given the chance, she would have chosen a career in acting sooner.

“I don’t think it fits in today’s society at all,” she said. “I was young and enjoying life and it was a very different time. It was everywhere. It was a great career and I am where I am now because of it.

She added: “I found acting late in life, though, and I may have made a career from it if I’d come to it earlier.

“If I could speak to my 20-year-old self, I’d say: ‘Don’t take your clothes off – become an actress instead’.”

Women who use OnlyFans have described the platform as “pro female choice”.

In an interview with Paper magazine in August last year, actor Bella Thorne said OnlyFans “is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me”.

