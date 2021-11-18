Naomi Osaka has criticised the double standards facing women in sports while speaking on the Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast.

The tennis star, who has become the latest high-profile figure to join Victoria’s Secret VS Collective, reflected on the 2018 US Open, in which she lifted her maiden Grand Slam title after beating Serena Williams.

At the time, Williams had engaged in several arguments with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, who gave her multiple warnings and penalties throughout the game.

The former champion was fined 13,100 for code violations after she called Ramos a “liar” and a “thief”, and much of the media attention following the game referred to what they called Williams’ “outbursts”.

But Osaka, 24, told Amanda de Cadenet, host of the VS Voices podcast, that male players who have “done far worse” have not received as much media scrutiny as Williams.

“Definitely if a male player did that, it wouldn’t have been so broadcasted,” Osaka said. “There’s actually been male players that have done far worse, like literally last year and this year, and they don’t get news reports at all.

“So I’m not sure if it’s because Serena is Serena, or [if] people just wanted to write negative things. I can’t say that if we were both male players the outcome would have been the same way.

“But I can say that people are very interested in Serena and whatever she does is going to get attention. And it was just unfortunate that it had to be that moment that caught a lot of people’s interest.”

Osaka is currently ranked second among female tennis players in the world. Last year, she drew attention after wearing face masks bearing the named of black people who have been killed by police in the US, and later exited the Western & Southern Open due to “the continued genocide of black people”, she said at the time.

This summer, Osaka withdrew from the French Open to take care of her mental health.

Her withdrawal garnered mixed responses, with some people criticising her athletic ability whilst others praised her for being transparent and standing up for mental health.

She told de Cadenet: “I didn’t go into the French Open and plan to withdraw. It’s just something that happened.

“In that moment, I wasn’t thinking about how my decision could affect other people as well. But I’m really glad that it had a positive reach.”

As part of its ongoing rebrand, Victoria’s Secret launched its VS Collective in June this year.

The collective is an initiative that shares the stories of women from diverse backgrounds through collaborations, busines partnerships and campaigns for good causes.

Osaka told WWDshe was “inspired” to join the collective after learning of the brand’s vision.

“I remember going into [Victoria’s Secret] stores when I was a kid and wondering why none of the women on the wall looked like me,” she said.

“Now, as a collective, we can inspire the next generation from all different backgrounds, cultures and sizes. That represents such progress to me.”