Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.

She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.

Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.

“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.

“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what is in Ukraine’s interest.”

Zelenska said those who have housed and helped Ukrainian refugees deserve a Nobel Peace Prize.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin began an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Zelenska issued an appeal for support from other first ladies. She said France’s Brigitte Macron was first to respond, and was “warm and friendly”.

“My appeal was heard. I want to thank all Europeans who are now helping our people, giving them homes, feeding them, encouraging them…like us, you weren’t prepared for having so many traumatised people in your country,” Zelenska said.

“But the way you have reacted is worth of a collective Nobel Peace prize. Ukrainians are marvellous people and very grateful. Our children will never forget what you have done for us.”

In a post to Instagram earlier this month, Zelenska said she had been working to help children suffering from cancer continue to receive treatment as they cross the border into Poland.

After receiving an initial medical examination in the city of Lviv, they are being relocated to a hub in Poland where the necessary diagnostic care is being given.

The children are then assigned permanent treatment, with some staying in Poland and others being moved to France, Italy or German.

“No aggressor in the world can prevent them from winning the battle against the disease!” Zelenska said.

When asked about Ukrainian women’s role in the war, Zelenska told Le Parisein: “Our resistance, as our future victory, has taken on a particularly feminine face.

“Women are fighting in the army, they are signed up to territorial defence [units], they are the foundation of a powerful volunteer movement to supply, deliver, feed…they give birth in shelters, save their children and look after others’ children, they keep the economy going, they go abroad to seek help.

“Others are simply doing their jobs, in hospitals, pharmacies, shops, transport, public services…so that life continues.”