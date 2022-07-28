Third of women ‘hide period struggles from their partner’

Millions of women and adults that menstruate never discuss their periods with their partner, a survey suggests.

A poll of 1,500 women and people who have a monthly cycle found 33 per cent of those in a relationship kept the true impact it had on their daily lives from their other half.

And 35 per cent were simply too embarrassed to let their other half know about their worries about their periods.

More than one in five (22 per cent) had hidden and washed stained sheets without their partner knowing, as they felt ashamed of any leaks.

While 29 per cent had even slept on the sofa, in the spare room or even in a different house altogether while on their period.

But of those, 39 per cent said it was because their partner preferred to sleep separately during their time of the month.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore, speaking on behalf of Bodyform, which commissioned the poll, said: “The results show so many people hide stained sheets, and it can be embarrassing.

“It shouldn’t be this way, but it is the way we’ve been taught, but it’s a natural thing that your body does and it’s okay.

“A lot of people say they sleep separately to their partner. If you do this for yourself to get a better night’s sleep, that is totally understandable, but if your other half has asked you to sleep away, it’s not okay.

“It’s very important to consider how a period can impact sleep. You have a bad night’s sleep, and your day is pretty much ruined.”

The survey also found 29 per cent of those polled slept worse than usual while they were on their period, due to stomach cramps, bloating and worries about leaks.

Some 30 per cent also experienced anxiety on the nights leading up to and during their period.

To ease these worries, 20 per cent changed their sheets to the darkest colour or put extra mattress protectors on the bed.

One-quarter laid down towels before sleeping and 24 per cent slept in a different position.

But they still woke up an average of two times more than usual each night during their period, while 87 per cent even changed their sheets multiple times over the week.

Nearly six in 10 (57 per cent) also avoided sex and intimate moments while menstruating.

Despite the findings, 47 per cent of those with a partner did discuss the impact their period had on their daily routines.

And 90 per cent of those claimed their other half was understanding of the situation, according to the research by OnePoll.