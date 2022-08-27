Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rebecca Adlington suffers ‘devastating’ miscarriage 12 weeks into pregnancy

The athlete is also recovering from sepsis and a kidney infection

Saman Javed
Saturday 27 August 2022 12:28
Adlington announces retirement

British swimmer Rebecca Adlington has suffered a miscarriage 12 weeks into her pregnancy.

The Olympics champion shared the sad news in a post to her Instagram on Saturday (27 August), which showed her sitting in a hospital bed holding a hot drink.

Adlington, who also has a six-year-old daughter named Summer, and one-year-old son Albie, had yet to reveal to the public that she was expecting her third child.

Writing in the caption of the post, Adlington said she is also recovering from sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever.

“On Tuesday, me and Andy went to hospital for our 12-week scan only to discover we’ve had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery,” Adlington wrote.

Recommended

She was sent home from hospital on Thursday following the surgery but was readmitted on Friday to treat the infections.

“I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place,” Adlington said, thanking the hospital staff for their care.

“It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support,” she added.

Praising her husband Andy Parson, Adlington said he had been her “rock” through the difficult time.

“@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven’t managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we’ll get through it,” Adlington wrote.

“Once I’m able to leave hospital I’m extremely grateful I get to go home and give my two little ones the best hugs!”

Adlington and Parsons married in August last year in Chesire, five months after welcoming their son Albie. Summer is from Adlington’s previous marriage to Harry Needs, who she divorced in 2016.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Recommended

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in